Back on Track? Penguins Game 16 vs. Hurricanes

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bryan Rust Pittsburgh Penguins' Bryan Rust (17) celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87) after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7-0) are on the road Saturday to face the defending Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes (9-7-0).

The Penguins will be looking to get back on track after they had their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 5-2 loss at home against the New Jersey Devils.

Carolina is coming off its first home loss, 3-1 Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

