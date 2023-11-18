Back on Track? Penguins Game 16 vs. Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7-0) are on the road Saturday to face the defending Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes (9-7-0).

The Penguins will be looking to get back on track after they had their five-game winning streak snapped Thursday in a 5-2 loss at home against the New Jersey Devils.

Carolina is coming off its first home loss, 3-1 Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

