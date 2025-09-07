Backyard Brawl could’ve hosted GameDay

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW

The historic Backyard Brawl rivalry had a chance to receive some national recognition, but West Virginia dropped the ball.

For weeks, there has been speculation that ESPN’s iconic pregame show, College GameDay, could be in Morgantown prior to Pitt vs. West Virginia.

That was confirmed to be a fact by the lead member of the crew.

Last night during the broadcast of Oklahoma vs. Michigan, Kirk Herbstreit announced that for Week 3, College GameDay would be in Knoxville prior to Georgia vs. Tennessee. However, he also said that if West Virginia had defeated Ohio University that the plan was to be in Morgantown for Pitt/West Virginia.

