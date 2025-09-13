Backyard Brawl Preview: Everything You Need to Know

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Sports NOW

The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers will meet for the 108th time in the Backyard Brawl Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.

It marks the final matchup between the two programs until 2029 as the recent four-game installment comes to a close. The home team has won each game in this recent stretch, with Pitt winning 38-31 in 2022 and 38-34 last season, while WVU took home the 2023 matchup, 17-6.

Pitt holds the all-time series lead with a 63-41-3 record. This century, WVU owns an 8-7 edge in the rivalry. The last four games played in Morgantown have been settled by less than 10 points.

Pitt Outlook

Pitt enters the contest 2-0 with victories over Duquesne, 61-9, and Central Michigan, 45-17.

Quarterback Eli Holstein has settled in and is off to a strong start, completing 36-of-51 (70.5%) passes for 519 yards, eight touchdowns to two interceptions. He has helped Pitt score 53 points per game — tied-eighth in the country — and 462 yards of offense per game — tied-34th in the nation.

