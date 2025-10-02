‘A bad dream’ Family of woman killed in crash speaks out after charges are filed against driver

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Madison Porfilio was just 23 years old when her life was tragically cut short. A mother of two, she died after her boyfriend allegedly slammed her car into a Fayette County gas station while driving nearly 90 miles per hour, high on drugs and alcohol.

Her family sat down with Channel 11 to remember the young mother and share the devastating impact of her loss.

“It was like a bad dream,” said her mother, Michelle Mellars. “It’s something that happens to other people; it doesn’t happen to you. She had just turned 23—six days before.”

Madison’s sister described her as fiercely devoted to her children. “She cared about her babies the most,” said Mariah Dicello. “They should have never had their mom taken away at their age.”

Her family says her young son is starting to question why she won’t be coming home.

“She’s in heaven—an angel watching over them,” Michelle said.

Police charged Anthony Franco, who was driving Madison’s car that night, with homicide by vehicle while under the influence. Investigators say he was DoorDashing with Madison, went 90 miles per hour in a 35-m.p.h. zone, and crashed.

“I don’t know what happened in that vehicle,” Mariah said. “I don’t know if my sister was screaming for her life, for her kids. I don’t know what happened in her last moments.”

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said the case is being prosecuted as malice due to the extreme recklessness.

“You have to know your actions—going that fast, under the influence of drugs and alcohol—could result in killing the person who is with you,” he said.

The family tells Channel 11’s Cara Sapida that she was always the loudest voice in the room, and they’ll now work to use their voices to get justice.

“She lost her life to a tragedy,” said her cousin Miranda Tennant.

Franco’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday.

