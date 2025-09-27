Man charged in Fayette County crash that killed his passenger back in March

A man is facing charges for a crash in Fayette County that killed his passenger back in March.

Anthony Franco is facing over a dozen charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and murder of the third degree.

Investigators say he was speeding back in March when he hit a pole along Route 40 near the Kwik Fill gas station in Menallen Township. They claim he had alcohol and drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

Madison Porfilio, 23, died after she was thrown out of the car.

Franco told police he was driving for DoorDash.

State police say alcoholic beverage containers were found at the scene.

