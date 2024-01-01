More than 60 dogs found in Pennsylvania home

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — More than 60 dogs were found in a Pennsylvania home on Sunday.

According to NBC affiliate WJAC, the dogs were found in a Bedford County home, located along Old Route 220.

Pennsylvania State Police and seven humane society teams were called to the scene, WJAC reports.

The dogs were reportedly kept in full kennels, stacked on top of one another.

Officials told WJAC that all of the dogs are alive, but did not have updates on their conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group