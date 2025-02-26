Baird sells former Hefren-Tillotson Building downtown to real estate firm

PITTSBURGH — A local real estate firm lead by a group of young investors and tech professionals has bought a long-familiar building in the heart of downtown.

The company is TGY Investment Group, the name of which is based the initials of the first names of the three Pittsburgh and San Francisco-based principals, which recently bought 308 Seventh Avenue, the long-time Hefren-Tillotson Building, an 18,000-square-foot office building between Smithfield Street and Liberty Avenue which served for years as the headquarters of the one-time local money management firm.

Yang Zhang, one of the partners of the firm, called the buy a chance for TGY to expand its presence in downtown Pittsburgh, calling it the second office property it owns in the Golden Triangle, calling the Hefren-Tillotson Building “an historic space.”

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group