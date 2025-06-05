Bakery Barn to close Pleasant Hills factory, impacting 82 employees

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Nutrition bar manufacturer Bakery Barn LLC will be shuttering its Pleasant Hills factory in the summer, leaving 82 employees out of work.

The layoffs will begin Aug. 1 at its facility at 111 Terence Dr., Pleasant Hills, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice filed May 29 with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

“Changing business needs require us to close this facility,” according to the WARN notice.

Bakery Barn didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group