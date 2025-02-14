Bald eagles welcome first egg of 2025 at U.S. Steel Plant nest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The bald eagles living at U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant have welcomed their first egg of 2025.

Mother Stella laid the egg around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Stella joined Irvin in the nest after Claire left late last year. Irvin has lived at the nest for six seasons.

The egg could hatch in as little as 35 days and be the eighth eaglet born at the nest.

