Baldwin Borough employee accused of child sex crimes

BALDWIN, Pa. — A Baldwin Borough employee off the job, but still getting a paycheck, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Scott Lafferty was arrested after the victim’s brother found inappropriate messages on his sister’s phone. He told their parent, which led to the criminal investigation.

We talked exclusively to the victim’s mom. She says Lafferty should be locked up, not out, while the case proceeds. She also says she believes he preyed on her daughter because she has an intellectual disability.

“He was just a predator, and my daughter has a disability, and he fed off of that.”

We asked Scott Lafferty, who had his wife by his side walking into court, if he had anything to say to the victim or his family. He kept his eyes straight ahead and didn’t say a word.

Police charged Lafferty, a Baldwin Public Works employee, with numerous child sex crimes. According to police, the sexual assaults began in early June.

“He assaulted her, a 60-year-old man and a minor,” the victim’s mother added.

Police say on Lafferty’s phone were several hundred sexually explicit text messages including: “multiple requests by Lafferty to see ___ nude, to delete the text messages between them …” and to “sneak out and engage in sexual intercourse with him.”

Baldwin Borough says Lafferty is on paid administrative leave from his public works job, but the victim’s mom says, as someone who did snow removal on their street and did work around town, she wants others to know about the crimes he’s charged with.

Lafferty’s defense attorney did not have a comment leaving the courtroom.

Lafferty will not be back in court until January.

