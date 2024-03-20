Local

Ballot drop off locations in Allegheny County unanimously approved by Board of Elections

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Board of Elections has unanimously approved ballot drop off locations.

Allegheny County Councilman and Board of Elections member Sam Demarco filed a civil lawsuit last week against the Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato in an effort to stop her from opening five “satellite” voting ballot drop off locations.

The lawsuit was settled earlier this week, with the county executive agreeing to present the proposal to the Board of Elections for a full vote.

The ruling also included a sixth new site for ballot drop offs in McKeesport.

