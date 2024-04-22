Local

Bank of America opens new branch in Sewickley

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Bank of America has opened a new branch in Sewickley.

The location along Broad Street was built as part of an expansion in more than 200 markets in 39 states.

“With our newest location, we will meet our Pittsburgh and Sewickley clients where they are,” said John Ciccolella, Bank of America Pittsburgh President. “Whether they want to discuss their personal and small business priorities, get financial guidance from Merrill, or use our digital banking capabilities, we will be ready to help our clients manage their financial lives.”

Bank of America plans to open two more financial centers in the area before the end of 2025.

