Bank of America to put next branch in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Just a few weeks short of its sixth anniversary of entering western Pennsylvania’s hyper-competitive retail banking sector, Bank of America Corp. looks to put a branch in one of the best-known buildings in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, BofA plans to add a location at 600 Grant Street, also known as the U.S. Steel Tower.

It would be the bank’s 18th branch here.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group