Bank of America to put next branch in downtown Pittsburgh

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Just a few weeks short of its sixth anniversary of entering western Pennsylvania’s hyper-competitive retail banking sector, Bank of America Corp. looks to put a branch in one of the best-known buildings in downtown Pittsburgh.

According to a filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, BofA plans to add a location at 600 Grant Street, also known as the U.S. Steel Tower.

It would be the bank’s 18th branch here.

