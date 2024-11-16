Banners outside Acrisure Stadium honor local fallen service members

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are recognizing current and former service members this week as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative.

The series of events kicked off on Friday when punter Corliss Waitman welcomed a group from Taps and Survivors Outreach Services to Acrisure Stadium for a military banner hanging presentation.

He presented families with banners that honor their fallen heroes and will hang outside the stadium on Art Rooney Avenue.

All of the families were also invited to Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

The Steelers’ efforts to recognize members of our military continue in and outside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

As fans arrive for the game, they’ll see various military vehicles and hear music from the 28th Infantry Division’s “Rapid Fire” Rock band at the Stage AE tailgate.

Once inside the stadium, honoring service members will continue throughout the night. Some of the highlights of the night include a U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos parachute team – including Pittsburgh native U.S. Army Capt. Ashley Selfridge – jumping into the stadium to deliver the game ball, a national anthem performance by Johnstown native Lt. Col. Chad M. Gontkovic and a military flyover whose crew includes Pittsburgh native Major Lindsay Johnson.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group