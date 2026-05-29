Barge stuck on Beaver River for months removed using marine excavator

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A barge stuck on the Beaver River has finally been removed.

The barge has been stuck on the river in Beaver Falls since it broke free on a Turnpike project and went over a dam in April.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Barge breaks free from Turnpike project, goes over dam in Beaver Falls

Crews were trying to get the barge out with a crane, but said it would not budge.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Barge remains stuck months after going over dam in Beaver Falls

On Thursday, Channel 11 confirmed that crews dug it out with a marine excavator.

Neighbors said they are concerned about the dam itself and hope it’s not severely damaged.

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