Barge remains stuck months after going over dam in Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A barge that broke free from a construction project on the Beaver River nearly two months ago remains stuck on a dam in Beaver Falls.

“First off, I can’t believe it’s still there. I’m still surprised. I thought they took care of it,” said Brenda Salopek, who lives in Beaver Falls.

That’s the reaction from several neighbors in Beaver Falls who live along the Beaver River. They’re stunned that one of the barges that broke free from a PA Turnpike bridge project nearly four miles upstream on April 2 is still stuck on the dam.

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A spokesperson with the PA Turnpike told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek that the second barge, which was originally bobbing in the water at this dam but broke free just days later and got stuck on the dam near the Beaver Falls-New Brighton Bridge, was removed easily with a crane.

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“Did not hear about a second barge. I heard about the first barge, but not the second barge,” Salopek said.

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Crews have used cranes to try to remove the barge that is still stuck. Those cranes are currently on the other side of the river from the barge. But the Turnpike said the barge hasn’t budged.

“The water is not very high, so what’s the problem?” Salopek said.

Crispin Havener, the Assistant Press Secretary for the PA Turnpike, said water levels are a big issue.

“They have been working on digging it out with a marine excavator. I know there have been difficulties with water levels and equipment access to that spot,” Havener said.

“{It’s]not that bad, no, I just think they’re making excuses,” Salopek said. “They can get it done.”

Neighbors said they are concerned about the dam itself and hope it’s not severely damaged.

“Well, yeah, it’s going to have to be looked at after it’s done,” Salopek said. “Not only did it hit it, but now they’re gonna have to try and move it, which is going to fluctuate.”

Right now, there is no timeframe for when the barge will be removed.

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