Barrel & Flow craft beer festival returns to Pittsburgh with expanded lineup of events

PITTSBURGH — Barrel & Flow, one of the most popular craft beer festivals in the country, returns to Pittsburgh this weekend.

The festival is the brain child of comedians Day Bracey and Ed Bailey, launched as a way of advocating for diversifying the alcohol industry and celebrating Black artists and businesses. In 2023 and 2024, USA Today named Barrel & Flow the best beer festival in the country. It received acclaim this year as well, being named to the number two position on that list.

This year is the fifth time that the festival has been held. The main event will take place on Saturday, August 9 at The Stacks at 3 Crossings in the Strip District. General admission will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., costs $75 and includes a souvenir taster glass for the beers. An early access pass for $100 includes entry starting at 3 p.m. and a bonus gift bag. In addition to beer, the festival features live bands and DJs and a market of artists, community organizations and food vendors.

