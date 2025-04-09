Bart gives Pirates walk-off win after epic pitchers’ duel

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Joey Bart’s walk-off single to deep left field for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals settled a 2-1 pitchers’ duel at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.

With Isiah Kiner-Falefa standing on second as the automatic runner, Cardinals reliever Chris Roycroft (0-2) issued back-to-back walks to load the bases for Andrew McCutchen, who bounced into a force play at home.

Bart then hit a fly ball to the warning track in left field, over the head of Lars Nootbaar to easily score Kiner-Falefa from third base.

