Beach Boys coming to Pittsburgh in June

PITTSBURGH — An American rock band born in the 1960s that creates songs romanticizing southern California culture, love and surfing will take the stage in Pittsburgh this summer.

The Beach Boys are performing at Stage AE Outdoors on June 30.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. There are three pricing tiers: $99 for front reserved pit seats, $59.50 for reserved pit seats and $49.50 general admission lawn.

