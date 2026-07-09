Beach at Raccoon State Park closed for swimming due to elevated coliform count

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The beach at Raccoon State Park in Beaver County is closed for swimming due to an elevated coliform count.

Swimming is prohibited in Racoon Lake until further notice.

The park said re-test results are expected on Monday. If those results show acceptable levels, the beach will reopen.

The beach remains open for picnicking and other land-based activities.

For more information, you can call the park office at 724-899-2200 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group