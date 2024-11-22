Beagle making ‘pawsitive’ changes at Armstrong County Jail

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Luna, a 3-year-old beagle, is making “pawsitive” changes at the Armstrong County Jail.

Luna has been waiting to be adopted since March 23, 2023, after her owners turned her over to Orphans of the Storm to be rehomed.

As part of the PAWSitive Change program, Luna will live at the jail and be paired with inmates to get her ready for adoption.

“Being the first county jail in Pennsylvania to implement this initiative has been rewarding and exciting. It has been my pleasure putting together this pilot program that we can all be proud of and benefit from in Armstrong County,” Jail Warden Jessica Hicks said.

Hicks said the program has already had a positive impact on the inmates involved.

