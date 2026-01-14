Beam deliveries scheduled for Parkway East on Wednesday, Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising drivers of bridge beam deliveries on the Parkway East in the City of Pittsburgh on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

The beam deliveries are scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Large trucks will travel on southbound I-79 and eastbound I-376 to deliver the beams.

To facilitate the deliveries, temporary traffic stoppages will occur on westbound I-376 near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. Each stoppage will last approximately 15 minutes, designed to allow trucks to cross into the work area safely. Drivers are advised to expect delays during these times.

These deliveries are part of the ongoing replacement project at the Commercial Street Bridge. As these deliveries progress, additional beam deliveries are also planned for later dates, with details to be communicated prior to those events.

