‘A Beautiful Night in the Neighborhood’: Pirates post-game drone show will celebrate Fred Rogers

PITTSBURGH — Two iconic Pittsburgh brands are coming together for “A Beautiful Night in Pittsburgh,” a unique drone show experience celebrating the legacy of Fred Rogers.

On Friday, June 27, the Pirates and Fred Rogers Productions will host the largest post-game drone show ever at PNC Park.

The light display will be a tribute to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and the animated spin-off, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to work with the Pittsburgh Pirates on this exciting show that will bring Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood to life for fans in a unique way,” said Matt Shiels, Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at Fred Rogers Productions. “The Pirates are a beloved Pittsburgh institution and a natural partner for us to continue to share the legacy of Fred Rogers with the community”

The show will take place following the final out of the Pirates vs. New York Mets game, which starts at 6:40 p.m.

“The Pittsburgh community is so connected and supportive of each other in large part because of the impact Fred Rogers had on shaping our values,” said Stephen Perkins, Pirates Executive Vice President of Marketing and Fan Engagement. “The opportunity to partner with Fred Rogers Productions to highlight those values at PNC Park in front of the best fans in baseball is one we could not pass up.”

For more information on tickets, click here.

