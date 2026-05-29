Beaver Borough receives over $225K in funding for pedestrian safety upgrades

BEAVER, Pa. — Beaver Borough is receiving over $225,000 in funding to improve pedestrian safety.

Rep. Chris Deluzio announced on Friday that $227,5000 in federal funds have been secured for the project.

The money will be spent on fourteen lighted pedestrian signs at seven crosswalks. Deluzio said some of those will be installed near Beaver area schools.

“Like every parent out there, I know how important it is to have the peace of mind knowing our kids can get to school safely,” Congressman Deluzio said. “I’m proud to celebrate this federal funding coming to Beaver Borough to help keep kids and pedestrians safe.”

The money comes from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.

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