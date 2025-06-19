Beaver County Animal Shelter issues summer pet safety reminders after puppy suffers from heatstroke

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As temperatures rise, the Beaver County Humane Society wants you to keep your pets in mind.

The shelter decided to offer some warm weather reminders after a 6-month-old puppy suffered from heatstroke after being locked in a hot car in Hopewell for 30 minutes last week.

The dog, named Atlas, was “dangerously dehydrated, weak, and trembling” when he was brought to the shelter. He’s since been surrendered to the shelter and is now stable, but “not out of the woods.”

Shelter veterinarians are “cautiously optimistic” but still waiting to know the full extent of the injuries he suffered from prolonged heat exposure.

Here are some ways the shelter says pet owners can protect their pets from summer weather:

Limit Time Outside: In extreme temperatures, even for animals who typically live outside, extended time in hot weather is dangerous. Ensure pets can access relief from hot temperatures by providing shelter or shaded spaces.

Be Wary of Hot Asphalt: Even in pleasant temperatures, pavement may be as much as 40-60 degrees hotter, which can burn paws. Avoid taking walks or spending time outside with your pets during the heat of the day.

Know the Signs of Overheating in Pets: Excessive panting, difficulty breathing, drooling, and an increased heart rate are symptoms of overheating, but collapse, seizures, and bloody diarrhea or vomiting are signs your pet may be experiencing a heat-related medical emergency.

Check on Strays: If you see an animal left outside, locked in a hot car (without a running engine or open windows), or in distress, contact your local police department immediately. Time is of the essence for pets locked in hot cars, so if you feel safe enough, attempt to contact the owner of the vehicle while waiting for law enforcement to arrive. Never break into a vehicle, even to save a pet.

