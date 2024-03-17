Beaver County community comes together to raise money for dog attacked with hatchet

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Beaver County community came together to help a dog that was attacked by a man with a hatchet.

Maize and her owner, Juain Hall, were walking in Aliquippa when the dog was attacked by a man at random in February.

After members of the community heard about the attack, they wanted to help out. They did just that during a fundraiser at the Marathon Gas Station along Brodhead Road on Saturday.

“Hoozes and Paws” sold pet treats at the gas station to help raise money for the dog.

Maize has needed several expensive trips to the vet and the fundraiser will help go towards covering those bills.

Hall says he is grateful for the outpouring of support.

“We’ve been blessed, the blessings just keep coming. I’m grateful. We got dog food all the way from San Francisco,” Hall said. “I want to thank everybody from here to there.”

Hall said Maize is getting back to her old self now that he is on fewer medications.

Charges were filed against David Askew in relation to the attack. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in April.

