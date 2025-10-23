Beaver County elementary school PTA collecting donations for family that lost house in fire

ECONOMY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Beaver County community is reaching out to help a family who lost everything in a fire.

The Economy Elementary PTA is accepting clothing donations for the family of five that was impacted.

Fire tore through their home on Freedom Road early Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 9 cats unaccounted for after fire destroys old farmhouse in Economy Township

The organization is asking for clothes for:

11-year-old girl:

16/18 teen or medium women’s



Girl 5.5 youth shoe

13-year-old girl

Women’s size large shirts



Shoe size 10 women



Pants XL women

9-year-old boy:

14/16 clothes boys



Men’s small shirts



Boys youth 6 Wide shoe

Mom:

2XL shirts and pants.



9 1/2 women’s shoes.

Clothing, pajamas, socks and underwear are all also needed

Economy Elementary PTA is also accepting monetary donations, gift cards, furniture and hygiene items.

They said they will pass all items along to the family.

All donations can be sent to the school (1000 1st St, Freedom, PA 15042) in an envelope addressed to the “PTA” or “Ananea.”

