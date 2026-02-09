Beaver County firefighters rescue Clydesdale horse that fell in barbed wire, became hypothermic

Firefighters in Beaver County helped rescue an injured Clydesdale horse on Monday.

Members of the City of Beaver Falls Fire Department said they were notified about a horse that had fallen into some barbed wire and was becoming hypothermic at 10 a.m. They assisted the Big Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Company with the call.

Crews said the horse, named Shamrock, weighed a ton and had been down for about five hours.

Members of the Beaver County Farm Rescue were called to the scene and tried several plans before a skid steer from Sulli’s Towing was brought to the scene. That vehicle eventually got the horse up on its feet.

Firefighters said Shamrock was healthily eating when they left.

