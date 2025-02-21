Beaver County firefighters say tax rates could increase due to lack of volunteers

BEAVER COUNTY — “It’s not an easy job especially when you are relying on volunteers.”

“We’ve got to be ready at a moment’s notice when you have the worst day of your life,” said Rochester Fire Chief Michael Mamone II.

It’s become a generational recruitment and unless you know someone you likely aren’t looking to join.

“I’m second generation, both my kids are involved, so I have the 3rd generation going. But they have to know somebody there’s really no one knocking on the door asking for an application to join your fire department,” said Bridgewater Fire Chief Chuck Bates.

Between Bates, Mamone and Paul Abbott who’s the President of the Beaver County Firefighters Association, they have over 100 years of fire service experience combined, yet they all face these same challenges.

“Until they care, until it affects them, until they are the one trapped in a car, house burned down or basement is full of water from a broken pipe, until they need us it’s forgotten about,” Bates said.

In the last decade, Beaver County’s volunteer firefighters have dropped by roughly 40 percent.

“‘Why is that fire truck green and not red? My fire truck is red,’ and they are starting to show. People are starting to pay attention that ‘I’m paying tax money but why are other communities coming to help? What’s wrong with my fire department? Where are my guys,’” Abbott said.

So, what is the solution? There doesn’t seem to be a perfect answer.

Some departments like Rochester are doing some part-time staffing, but that comes with a cost.

“The cost of one firefighter is equal to 100 to 150 thousand dollars. Just one and that’s not daylights, midnight, 4-12 that’s one human being,” Mamone said.

What homeowners may not realize is they are paying for it either way with higher taxes to fill the gap or home insurance rates.

“You will ultimately pay. It’s not a threat, it’s a fact. You will either pay it in property taxes or fees for services may not come off as a tax or failure to provide adequate fire service in the ISO rating ultimately will raise those rates,” Bates said.

The ISO rating is for each fire department and includes water access, 911 dispatch quality and a large chunk comes from a department’s training, staffing and equipment. That rating helps to determine home insurance costs.

The costs are something these firefighters feel the public should know and look to what the ultimate cost could be.

“You may have to raise taxes to get the service that you need. No one wants to call the fire department and no one shows up,” Mamone said.

But no matter how much money is there, there will always be a need for volunteers to be there for you in your time of need.

“We are not going to correct it overnight. I’m not sure I’m going to see the solution in my lifetime,” Abbott said.

