Beaver County Humane Society maintains no-kill status in 2024, over 90% of animals saved

Beaver County Humane Society (BCHS) maintained its no-kill status in 2024, saving over 90% of the dogs and cats that entered the shelter.

According to Best Friends Animal Society’s annual data report, BCHS has achieved a save rate of more than 90% every year since 2020. This designation means that the shelter does not euthanize animals to make space for new arrivals, ensuring that the majority of pets are given a chance for adoption.

“It is only with the support and help of our compassionate communities, and our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, volunteers and foster families that we are able to achieve this milestone,” BCHS Executive Director Alison Yazer said.

In 2024, more than 2,200 homeless animals arrived at BCHS, each receiving nutritious food, lifesaving medical care, and comfort during their stay. The shelter employs veterinary professionals and animal behavior specialists to evaluate each animal, aiming to identify medical conditions and correct problematic behaviors.

BCHS’s approach includes creating targeted plans to find a forever family for every pet in their care. This effort is supported by a network of staff, volunteers, foster families and partner organizations, all working towards a humane and compassionate environment for animals.

Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization, recognizes BCHS’s achievement as a model for other shelters in the region, highlighting its sustained commitment to animal welfare.

