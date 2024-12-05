Beaver County Humane Society seeking foster for dog found starved in Ohioville

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is looking for a long-term medical foster to take in a starved dog.

Xena, a German shepherd mix estimated to be about 1 year old, was found extremely malnourished in rural Ohioville.

“After an emergency examination by a veterinarian, we determined that Xena’s physical status is not caused by an undiagnosed medical condition,” Wendi Stafford, humane society police officer (HSPO) at BCHS, said. “Notably, her teeth are considerably worn down, which may indicate that she had been chewing on non-edible materials in a desperate attempt to obtain any nourishment she could find.”

Xena is on a strict feeding regimen and requires and intense, 24/7 schedule of carefully monitored food intake and medical examinations to support her through a successful recovery.

“Xena’s recovery will not be easy,” Ms. Yazer added. “We’re relieved to see that despite her dire condition, she’s still a curious pup who just wants to love and be loved in return. With help from our compassionate communities, we’ll always do whatever we can to help animals like Xena heal and find loving homes.”

Anyone who is interested in fostering Xena is asked to contact BCHS’s Foster Coordinator at 724-775-5801 ext. 117. The public is also invited to donate to her recovery by visiting the BCHS website and adding “Xena’s Care” to the comments field on their donation.

