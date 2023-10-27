Beaver County Humane Society urgently seeking foster families after rescuing 30 cats

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society says they’re urgently looking for foster families after rescuing 30 cats from a home in Hopewell Township.

“We’re so incredibly fortunate to have such generous and kindhearted supporters who answered our call when we needed them the most,” Alison Yazer, executive director at BCHS, said. “Every single donation is being put to good use helping us rehabilitate our rescued cats and find them all loving forever families.”

The shelter said it remains at maximum capacity and is in desperate need of fosters for the rescued cats or any of their animals while they’re being prepared for adoption.

“The best place for these cats to recover is in a home,” Cailin Rankin, shelter manager at BCHS, said. “Foster families receive everything they need to care for their foster pet from us including food, litter, and medical care. All they need to provide is love.”

The shelter will also be holding its Trick-or-Treat Adoption Week event through Oct. 31. All adopters can choose their mystery adoption price out of a hat, which includes random discounts and even free adoptions.

Anyone that is interested in fostering, click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group