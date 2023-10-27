Local

Teenager stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday evening.

According to Pittsburgh police, emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Liberty Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in his back and shoulder.

Bystanders helped the victim into a nearby business and rendered aid until first responders arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

A crime scene was found at the corner of Liberty Avenue and Strawberry Way.

There is no information on any potential suspects at this time.

