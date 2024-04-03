Beaver County Humane Society urgently seeking fosters after increase in stray dogs being brought in

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society says they’re urgently looking for foster families after an increase in stray dogs being brought into the shelter.

“We’re literally running out of cage space,” Cailin Rankin, shelter manager at BCHS, said. “We’ve experienced an influx of stray dogs in addition to several dogs recently confiscated from unsafe conditions by our Humane Society Police Officers.”

The shelter is at maximum capacity and is in desperate need of fosters for any of their dogs waiting for adoption.

BCHS said it currently has 43 dogs at the shelter, 22 of which are available for adoption. Their waitlist for owner-surrendered dogs is at 66.

“We never know how many stray dogs will come in on a given day, and we must be prepared to provide them with the care they need,” Ms. Rankin added.

BCHS facilitates both short-term and long-term foster care. Short-term is usually two weeks and long-term lasts until the animal is adopted. The shelter said it provides everything the foster family needs for care including food and bowls, blankets and crates, toys and any necessary medical care.

For anyone interested in fostering, click here and for anyone interested in adopting, click here.

