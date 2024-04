McCandless police are looking for the owner of a dog found abandoned.

The dog, which doesn’t have a chip or tags, was found tied to a tree in Potters Pond, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-369-7992.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group