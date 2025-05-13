Beaver County Humane Society warns public of scam

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Beaver County Humane Society is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

According to information they shared on Facebook, a scam caller is impersonating their organization.

Calls come up from “BC Humane.”

They said they are unaware of what is said during these calls but know it is not from them.

The Beaver County Humane Society emphasized that they will never solicit donations or demand payment over the phone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group