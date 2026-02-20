Beaver County man accused of abandoning kittens facing animal torture, cruelty charges

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Beaver County man is facing animal torture charges after police say he abandoned kittens.

According to a criminal complaint, Beaver County Humane Society Police Officer was called to Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa by a member of the housing authority on Feb. 4. The caller reported that they had not seen the resident in some time and knew that there were kittens inside.

The Humane Society officer gained access to the residence on Feb. 6 after contacting a maintenance employee and obtaining a search warrant. They were unable to contact the tenant beforehand.

The officer reported walking into a strong sense of ammonia and said they found feces scattered throughout the inside of the residence.

Police said they found two kittens that were visibly underweight left in a carrier. A third cat was found with its ribs and hip bones visible. A fourth cat was found in a bedroom that was in deplorable conditions.

Officers reported that there was no water left out. An aluminum pan of food was left out but maintenance employees said their team had put it out.

Police said there was evidence that the cats had ripped open packages of food in a pantry in search of sustenance.

All four kittens were taken to the Beaver County Humane Society. Two of them were taken to a veterinary hospital to be treated for illnesses brought on by a lack of water, police say. They have since been released.

Christopher Owens faces nearly 20 charges related to this incident, including three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals - torture, three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals - causing serious bodily injury or death and 12 misdemeanors.

Those charges were filed on Tuesday.

