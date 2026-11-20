The national average cost for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people in 2026 is $80, according to Wells Fargo. However, consumers preparing for the holiday meal can cut that expense by more than half by purchasing promotional retailer bundles and comparing prices among grocery chains.

As families face high grocery bills, consumer adviser Clark Howard noted that discount chains have spurred wider competition in the market.

“The great news with Thanksgiving is several places have copied Aldi. And Aldi does a Thanksgiving feast for $40,” Howard said.

Aldi launched a 12-item Thanksgiving bundle designed to feed 10 people for $39. According to the grocer’s website, customers must pre-order the collection of dinner items and schedule a pickup ahead of time. Howard explained that the chain’s pricing approach opened the way for broader grocery savings.

Competing supermarkets followed with their own holiday specials. Walmart introduced an official 2026 Thanksgiving basket featuring traditional dinner items priced at $35. Regional grocers also joined the discount push, with Giant Eagle offering a holiday bundle on its website for about $46, configured to serve eight to 12 people.

For shoppers purchasing meat separately, whole turkeys remain a primary expense. In Pittsburgh, consumers pay an average of about 99 cents per pound for turkey.

For households seeking particular side dishes outside pre-packaged bundles, Howard emphasized the value of checking circulars in advance.

“So I’m really big on comparison shopping,” Howard said. “More labor, more your time, but you can find better deals.”

Howard provided two final recommendations for consumers seeking to maximize their holiday grocery budgets. He advised shoppers to use coupons to stack extra savings on top of sale prices and to redeem accumulated supermarket rewards programs, noting that customer loyalty points can sometimes cover the cost of holiday food entirely.

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