Beaver County Man accused of shooting woman in leg during argument

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Beaver County man is facing charges after police say he shot a woman in her leg during an argument.

Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened in the 100 block of Moffett Drive in Darlington Township.

According to a report, Chris Shutack of Darlington was in an argument with a woman around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Shutack allegedly choked and pushed the woman before shooting her in the lower leg, police say.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, police say.

Online court records show Shutack, 49, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, strangulation, tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple assault and having a firearm while prohibited.

Shutack is being held in the Beaver County Prison, records show. Bail is set at $200,000.

