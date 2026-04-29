Massive fire in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood was intentionally set, officials say

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 is learning more about a massive fire that displaced 13 people in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

11 Investigates reporter Jatara McGee has continued following up with public safety officials about the investigation into a fire that began in a condemned building on Arlington Avenue and spread to neighboring homes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 13 people displaced from their homes after massive fire in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

An official confirmed to McGee on Wednesday that the cause of the fire was deemed to be incendiary in nature, but at this point, no one has been arrested.

The building where the fire began had to be torn down. McGee learned that the city-funded demolition cost taxpayers $68,000.

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