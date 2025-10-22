Local

Beaver County man sentenced to prison after man dies from blood clot caused by bar fight

By WPXI.com News Staff
Beaver County man sentenced to prison after man dies from blood clot caused by bar fight A Beaver County man was sentenced to prison after a man died from a blood clot that was the result of a bar fight. (Pixabay)
By WPXI.com News Staff

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Beaver County man was sentenced to prison after a man died from a blood clot that was the result of a bar fight.

Kijana Lowe, 28, of Aliquippa, was sentenced on Wednesday to two to five years in prison, Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Lowe is already serving a federal 10-year sentence for a drug trafficking conviction earlier this year. His involuntary manslaughter charge will run concurrently with that.

Investigators said he punched a man during a bar dispute in 2021. That man developed a blood clot and died two weeks later in the hospital after underwent surgery.

“This defendant’s actions were callous and without regard for human life, and led to a man’s tragic death,” Attorney General Sunday said. “We hope this guilty plea offers a measure of justice to the victim’s loved ones who will forever be impacted by this incident.”

Lowe will also pay $3,000 in restitution for funeral costs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read