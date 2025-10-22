Beaver County man sentenced to prison after man dies from blood clot caused by bar fight

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A Beaver County man was sentenced to prison after a man died from a blood clot that was the result of a bar fight.

Kijana Lowe, 28, of Aliquippa, was sentenced on Wednesday to two to five years in prison, Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Lowe is already serving a federal 10-year sentence for a drug trafficking conviction earlier this year. His involuntary manslaughter charge will run concurrently with that.

Investigators said he punched a man during a bar dispute in 2021. That man developed a blood clot and died two weeks later in the hospital after underwent surgery.

“This defendant’s actions were callous and without regard for human life, and led to a man’s tragic death,” Attorney General Sunday said. “We hope this guilty plea offers a measure of justice to the victim’s loved ones who will forever be impacted by this incident.”

Lowe will also pay $3,000 in restitution for funeral costs.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group