Beaver County market asking for help after robbery

MONACA, Pa. — A Beaver County market is asking for help after it was robbed.

Monaca Market made an announcement on Facebook saying it was robbed on Sunday at 10:35 a.m.

The store is located at 1099 Bechtel Street.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged white man with a large nose who was wearing a ski mask, dark pants, a hood and a blue and black plaid undershirt.

The robber left the area on a Mongoose bike.

“Despite the challenges we faced today, our primary concern is that no one was harmed,” Monaca Market said.

Anyone with video of the incident or useful information is asked to come forward.

