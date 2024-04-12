Beaver County native killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest at Cemetery of the Alleghenies

More than 80 years after his passing, Navy Fireman 1st Class Walter Schleiter was laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

Born in Freedom, Schleiter was 22 when he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Schleiter was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was hit with several torpedos and capsized. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

The 911th Airlift Wing performed a flyover and military honors were performed during a service on Thursday.

Military honors More than 80 years after his passing, Navy Fireman 1st Class Walter Schleiter was laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County, where a flyover was performed.

Schleiter’s remains were classified as non-recoverable in October 1949.

Unknown remains were exhumed in 2015 for analysis, and in 2018, Schleiter was accounted for through DNA, dental and anthropological analysis by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group