Beaver County residents share concerns on proposed changes to Shell plant

MONACA, Pa. — Beaver County residents are sounding off on proposed changes to the Shell plant.

The state DEP held a hearing at Penn State Beaver on Tuesday night.

Shell is seeking an “air quality approval plan.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Beaver County Shell plant seeking air quality approval plan; local environmental groups weigh in

It aims to update permits for the chemical plant so it matches newer rules and the plant’s current setup.

Many neighbors say they want to see the plan move forward.

“Approving this permit means protecting jobs, supporting local commerce, and keeping Beaver County competitive,” small business owner Penny Jones said.

According to the DEP, if the plan is approved, Shell will have 180 days to finish the upgrades.

What are advocates calling for?

A spokesperson for The Breathe Project shared six major points ahead of the meeting. The issues they wanted to highlight are:

Shell has repeatedly operated in violation of the Clean Air Act by exceeding permitted limits, including nitrogen oxide and hazardous air pollutants. The Breathe Project said Shell’s permit allows 11 tons per year, yet reported emissions have reached as high as 60 tons annually. Notices of violation and malfunction reports demonstrate systemic operational failures—not isolated incidents. The Breathe Project said the failures include flaring events, equipment breakdowns and uncontrolled releases. Shell keeps moving the goalposts on permits The Breathe Project said the plan approval permits were meant to be temporary and allow a year of operations. They argue that the permits have instead been stretched over five years. The Breathe Project called for proposed increases in emissions to be denied. Officials said the emissions could be raised from 2.3 to 2.6 million tons annually. The Breathe Project called for the DEP to deny the use of pyrolysis oil as a feedstock because of its risk of toxic emissions. The Breathe Project said the flaring at Shell must be addressed. They argue that the flare releases fine particulate matter and toxic pollutants.

Channel 11 has reached out to Shell for comment and is waiting to hear back. Check back in for their response, which will be added to this article once it is sent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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