Beaver County Sheriff’s Office warning of scam caller

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is warning neighbors of a scam caller.

According to a Facebook post, the caller identifies themselves as “Sgt. Matzie” or “Deputy Matzie.”

The caller claims a warrant is out for an arrest and money must be paid for it to be taken care of.

The post said the number may be cloned to look like it is coming from the sheriff’s office.

“No law enforcement agency would ask for money over the phone. We do not collect money for anything unless you are purchasing a concealed carry permit, in person. Please do not ever send money to anyone without verifying it first,” the post said.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 724-773-8549.

