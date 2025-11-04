Beaver County volunteer fire company votes to end coverage

BIG BEAVER BOROUGH, Pa. — A Beaver County volunteer fire company said it is ending fire coverage at the end of the year.

In a letter to the borough council posted on social media, the Big Beaver Volunteer Fire Company and Fire Chief Mattew S. Straub announced members unanimously voted to end coverage effective at the beginning of the new year.

They cited manpower issues and an aging volunteer base.

“Our members have served this community faithfully for decades, but the reality is that our volunteers are aging out, and recruitment and retention have become increasingly difficult,” the letter said.

Firefighters said they have held dozens of meetings for over five years to try to come up with a solution.

“Despite the data, discussions and the urgent warnings from those who actually respond to your emergencies, the Borough Council voted against implementing paid staffing at your Oct. 2025 meeting,” the letter said.

Before that vote, community members reportedly attended a meeting on May 29 to share support for paid staffing.

“It is deeply disappointing that, after years of cooperation and good-faith effort on our part, the Council and its members have chosen to disregard the operational realities facing every volunteer department in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” the letter said.

Firefighters encouraged the council to take steps to secure alternative fire protection before Dec. 31.

Big Beaver Borough Volunteer Fire Company said it will continue to respond with professionalism and dedication while still in service.

