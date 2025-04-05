Crews battle house fire in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Saturday morning in Aliquippa.

According to Beaver County dispatch, a call reporting a structure came in around 7:20am for the 1800 block of Main Street in Aliquippa.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Firefighters are still on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

