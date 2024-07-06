Beaver Falls woman arrested for failing to return 4 children to legal guardian

PITTSBURGH — A Beaver Falls woman is facing felony charges after failing to return her children to their legal guardian, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Aliah Jones, 33, failed to return her four biological children between the ages of five and 11 to their legal guardian after a visit with them on June 15.

The guardian, who has had complete authority over the custody, health and welfare of the children for more than a year, reported the situation to Pittsburgh police hours after the children were supposed to return.

By June 25, a judge issued an emergency court order for the children to be immediately returned to the guardian, and on July 3, Pittsburgh police filed four felony counts of interference in the custody of children against Jones.

Only Friday, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office detectives began assisting in the search for Jones and quickly learned she was in Warren, Ohio. Police found her and the four children at a Warren gas station around 6:30 p.m.

Jones was arrested without incident and is being held in an Ohio jail while awaiting extradition to Allegheny County. Detectives assumed protective custody of the children after Jones’ arrest, and they’ve since been returned to their legal guardian.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group