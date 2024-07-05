Pine Township neighbors react after 2 men found dead in pool on July 4th holiday

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County Police say two men were found dead in a swimming pool at a home along Whetherburn Drive in Pine Township on the Fourth of July.

“It really put a damper. I think we noticed the ambulance there, then one by one another police car came,” said neighbor Bryan Johanson. “You just kind of felt guilty trying to celebrate or have a good time when you saw what was going on.”

One of the two men who died, according to the medical examiner is homeowner Christopher Gebhardt.

Neighbor Bryan Johanson says Gebhardt has lived in the neighborhoods for many years, and as of recently, has lived alone.

“He was a great guy. He was always very friendly, always out working in the yard. If you were walking your dog or going for a walk, he’d always chat with you. He’s going to be missed,” Johanson said.

He and other neighbors were shaken by Gebhardt’s death.

They’re still trying to figure out what happened.

“It’s surreal. It’s very sad. You see stories like this on the news and it never seems to happen in your neighborhood, so the neighbors are all shocked and saddened by it,” Johanson said.

According to County Police, there did not appear to be any signs of foul play, but they are still awaiting a final report from the medical examiner.

The two men were found after someone asked police to conduct a welfare check.

“We’re all very sad. We’ll be praying for his family, especially for his daughter and his son,” Johanson said

The name of the second man who died still has not yet been released.

The medical examiner has not announced how the two men died.

