Charges filed months after deadly crash on I-70, victim’s family speaks out

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — Nearly four months after a fiery crash on Interstate 70 that left a woman dead, a man is facing charges. Police say he was driving at speeds nearly twice the posted speed limit.

“It’s really not going to bring us any more peace, or [put us] at ease,” said Kayla Demo, the sister of Tori Demo, who was killed in the crash. “There’s nothing that’s going to be able to bring her back.”

Demo said learning about the charges against Jacob Posey has brought mixed emotions.

“It’s hard. I don’t know how I feel,” she told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “There’s not too many words to say to describe anymore. It’s just kind of like a new normal.”

According to court documents, police spoke with two other people who were driving on I-70 at the time of the crash and saw Posey getting onto the interstate.

Both of them said he was driving “way too fast.”

One of the witnesses said Posey’s truck had been blowing black smoke out of the exhaust.

Police said that the witness saw Posey quickly speed up to 100 mph and go around a curve.

The second witness said they saw the car, driven by Demo, attempt to move into the right lane as the truck approached behind her in the left, but at the same time, Posey tried to pass her on the right, hitting her car.

Demo’s car hit the guard rail, rolled multiple times, and then came to a stop, police said.

Both witnesses tried to help her, but the car caught fire, killing her.

“It’s sickening,” Demo said.

After the crash, police said Posey told them Demo cut him off and pushed him into the guard rail.

Police said he was unsure how fast he was driving, but he guessed it to be 70 mph.

A search warrant showed the truck’s black box recorded speeds reaching 118 mph just moments before the crash. That’s more than double the posted speed limit.

“Like, are we serious? That speed limit’s only like 55,” Demo said. “We’re going over 100 at 8 o’clock in the morning?!”

Posey is out of jail on bond. Demo wishes he was behind bars.

“My sister’s not here to defend herself when this goes to court and he’s out here walking around,” she said. “He can go out here and drive around? No. I think that’s wrong. He should be sitting behind bars waiting on his preliminary hearing in jail. That’s where he should be sitting.”

Posey is due in court for his preliminary hearing on July 29.

